SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 21, extended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until June 2022, citing the emergence of the omicron variant to the coronavirus.
“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” Brown said. “Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each other safe that Oregon still has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the nation. Please, do your part again — get vaccinated, get your booster shot, and wear a mask.”
Extending the state of emergency declaration maintains Oregon’s ability to access federal relief funds, such as enhanced SNAP benefits, Brown’s announcement said.
The governor noted she had moved away from managing the COVID-19 pandemic mainly through executive orders and mandates toward more standard regulatory tools as it became clear the pandemic needed long-term management, such as using existing state powers to implement masking and vaccination rules.
The state of emergency declaration does provide her with flexibility around activating medical and other resources, she said. The order remains in effect until June 30 unless rescinded or modified.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.