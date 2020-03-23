Brown issues stay home order effective immediately

Noncompliance 'will be considered an immediate danger to public health'

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is ordering more Oregonians to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Brown on Monday morning issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible and adding to the list of businesses that will temporarily close to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until Brown decides to end it.

"We are learning more about this virus and how people react to it every day. Not just from a medical standpoint, but from a social and behavioral standpoint," Brown said in the announcement about the order.

The governor explained she issued the order because Oregonians were not staying home on their own.

"I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations," according to Brown. "Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I'm ordering it. To save lives and protect our community."

Stricter social distancing measures, according to the statement, are the most effective way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus.

"I hope everyone in Oregon abides by its core message: stay home unless absolutely necessary," Brown stated. "Staying home both keeps you safe from infection, and ensures you do not unknowingly infect others."

The executive order does the following:

•Immediately prohibits all non-essential social and recreational gatherings of individuals regardless of size if individuals cannot maintain a distance of at least 6 feet apart. Gatherings of members of the same residential household are permitted.

•Closes and prohibits shopping at specific categories of retail businesses, for which close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, theaters, and yoga studios.

•Requires businesses the order does not close to implement social distancing policies to remain open and requires workplaces to implement teleworking and work-at-home options when possible.

•Directs Oregonians to stay home whenever possible while permitting activities outside the home when social distance is maintained.

•Closes playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks among other types of outdoor recreation facilities. Those that remain open must strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

•Outlines new guidelines for child care facilities, setting limits and rules on amounts of children allowed in care and outlining child care groups may not change participants.

"Failure to comply with the order," according to the statement from the governor's office, "will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor."

"None of us have ever been through this before," Brown stated in the announcement, "and that means there is no way to know exactly what lies ahead. We don't know yet when this outbreak will end, or what changes this will bring for our state and for our country. But I want to make sure that we've done all we can to end it as quickly as possible."

According to the governor's office following this order will save lives while allowing businesses to function if they can protect employees and customers through social distancing. While many businesses and organizations heavily dependent on foot traffic and in-person interactions have closed or will close under the expanded order, other businesses that make robust plans to meet social distancing requirements—and enforce those requirements—may remain in operation, preserving jobs while ensuring health.

This distinction from closing all businesses except for those categorized as essential as mandated in other states, aims to minimize unintended consequences and add clarity for businesses who can adjust their business models to accommodate vital social distancing measures.

"This order is designed to flatten the curve over the coming weeks, preserving scarce hospital space and equipment. It will also ensure that any place of business that remains operational does its part to enforce social distancing rules," said Governor Brown. "It is designed to be more sustainable over time, to allow Oregonians to keep their jobs when their work does not add to the growth of COVID-19 in Oregon."

The executive order closes the following businesses:

•Shopping: Outdoor and indoor malls and retail complexes, although individual types of businesses not subject to the measures may stay open.

•Fitness: Gyms, sports and fitness centers, health clubs, and exercise studios.

•Grooming: Barbershops, beauty and nail salons, and non-medical wellness spas.

•Entertainment: Theaters, amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, and pool halls.

Other retail businesses only can operate if they can implement strict social distancing measures and designate an employee or officer with ensuring compliance. Retail businesses able to adapt to take-out style shopping experiences can remain open. If businesses can have employees work from home, then they must do so.

Many of the businesses outlined in the order already have voluntarily closed their doors to protect Oregon's communities. In addition, non-retail businesses, such as manufacturers and the construction industry, must ensure their employees are maintaining social distancing measures.

In addition to businesses, the order mandates state executive branch offices and buildings to close to the public and provide public services by phone to the extent possible. When public services require in-person interactions, the order requires social distancing measures to be implemented and enforced. State agencies must also facilitate telework and work-at-home for state employees whenever possible. While the order does not apply to local, federal, or tribal governments, those governments are strongly encouraged to follow these directives.

The order also directs state agencies to close parks and other outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained — expanding on actions the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has taken.

All coronavirus executive orders are available online at the Oregon Coronavirus Information and Resources Page (govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19) after the governor issues and signs them.