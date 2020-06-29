SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon a requirement for all Oregonians to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces effective Wednesday, extending a mandate already in place in eight other counties.
The news comes on the same day Oregon neared 8,500 cases in the state.
"Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference," Brown said in a press release. "Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks."
The release stated Oregon OSHA and state and local agencies will lead the enforcement of face covering requirements.
