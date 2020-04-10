Building community with embroidered gifts

LA GRANDE — Barbara and Vernon Hawks, who own Grande Ronde Embroidery, embroidered around 100 hats and bags with "LG" — a La Grande logo — and donated them Tuesday morning to the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
The Hawks completed the hats and bags over a three-day period. The bags have embroidered phrases such as "Live, Laugh, Love" or "Bee Happy," with a bumblebee. Barbara Hawks had the idea after seeing a posting from the retirement home asking for donations for its residence.
"The residents have been in lockdown for a long time. They're in their rooms so it a pretty lonely place," she said. "We wanted to do something for the residents and staff and let them know someone loves them and cares for them."
Grande Ronde Retirement Residence's executive director, Melody Johnson, explained, "We accepted the donation because right now our residents need a sense of community. By giving them things our community partners have made they feel like people care even when they aren’t able to be present."
Other donations have been given to Grande Ronde Retirement Residence from community members and organizations including masks, jewelry and treats for the staff. The retirement residence is ensuring resident safety from the spread of COVID-19 by washing and disinfecting donations per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to Johnson.
Hawks said they took steps so the items they made do not put people at risk, including washing and disinfecting items before donating.
Johnson said the residents enjoyed their new gifts from the Grande Ronde Embroidery. Now that the bags and hats are complete, Hawks said their focus is shifting to making cloth masks. Most of those are going to family or to sell at Community Merchants, La Grande.
