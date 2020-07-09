LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing many Union County businesses this summer but not its public transit buses.
The vehicles are continuing to roll at their pre-COVID-19 rate.
Northeast Oregon Public Transit is offering almost the same level of transportation services it had before the pandemic hit. The only major difference is the capacity of its buses is down 50% to meet social distancing standards, said NEOPT’s Union County transit manager, Heath Sell.
The new lower capacity poses a problem when a bus is not able to pick up all the passengers at the bus stop. However, when this has happened, the bus driver has been able to circle back and pick up the passengers a little later.
“This does not happen very frequently,” Sell said.
The NEOPT service with the highest ridership are its two Blue and Yellow Line fixed routes that run weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Blue Line runs in north La Grande and a portion of Island City, and the Yellow Line runs in south La Grande. Sell said NEOPT’s overall ridership has fallen from a year ago.
“On average we are down a little bit,” Sell said, noting that there also are days when ridership is up from a year ago.
Sell attributed the overall decline to the pandemic. The state shut down many businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in mid-March and since then a significant number have not fully reopened. This means, Sell said, there are less people going into town to shop.
Northeast Oregon Public Transit requires passengers and drivers in all of its vehicles to wear masks. Enforcing this rule has not been a problem, Sell said. He noted initially some people resisted wearing masks but now everyone does so willingly.
“They have become more accepting of sharing this responsibility over time,” Sell said.
The service provides a mask free of charge to anyone who needs it. Northeast Oregon Public Transit makes exemptions to the mask requirement for riders younger than 2 and those with certain medical conditions, such as difficulty breathing while wearing a mask.
Rides on NEOPT buses have been free since July 1, 2019. The transit agency decided to offer free fare travel after learning it would be receiving additional funding through a new Oregon payroll tax, which takes 0.1% of workers’ earnings.
Sell said the free fare is proving to be an advantage during the COVID-19 pandemic because it prevents the need to exchange currency, which can be a potential source for the spread of the coronavirus.
“It would be one more factor we would have to consider and mitigate,” Sell said.
The transit service staff also have to sanitize the buses each workday.
“At the outset it was time-consuming,” Sell said, “but now it has become part of our best practices and part of our routine.”
A Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant is covering the cost of the sanitization work. The CARES Act is a federal law addressing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Sell credited NEOPT’s drivers with handling the challenge of COVID-19 issues with an upbeat attitude.
“They are in good spirits,” he said. “They know they are offering an important service and take pride in this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.