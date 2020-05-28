Business & ag happenings: May 28, 2020

Free personal protective equipment available for ag sectorSALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has directed approximately 1 million KN95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for farmworkers and agricultural producers.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture in a press release Tuesday afternoon announced critical personal protective equipment is available at no cost to the agricultural community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For Malheur, Baker, Grant, Lake, Harney, Union Wallowa counties, call 541-889-5274 for details.

This critical personal protective equipment is available at no cost to the agricultural community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Supplies are limited and available until distribution is complete.

The equipment and distribution is the result of collaboration between Oregon Department of Agricultural, Oregon State University Extension, Oregon Emergency Management, Oregon National Guard and county partners.

Market opening comes with modifications

JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Farmers Market’s opening day looked a little different this year.

While there was fresh produce, jewelry and more, according to a press release from the market, vendors and customers had to follow social distancing rules and other coronavirus protocols.

The market opened Saturday next to Stein’s Distillery in Joseph.

Vendors stood behind tables between themselves and the customers, maintaining a distance of 6 feet. Customers also could not bag or handle produce or displays. Instead, customers had to ask vendors for permission to touch sale items. According to the press release, market staff or volunteers have the task of reminding customers of these requirements.

The market also is eschewing music or special events.

The market runs every Saturday, from May 23 to Oct. 10. For more information, or to learn how to become a vendor, visit the farmer’s market website at www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com. Or call the market manager at 541-838-0795. The email address is wallowacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

USDA to provide $1 billion for rural businesses and ag producersWASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the department is making available up to $1 billion in loan guarantees to help rural businesses meet their working capital needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, agricultural producers that are not eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency loans may receive funding under USDA Business & Industry (B&I) CARES Act Program provisions included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In addition to expanding eligibility to certain agricultural producers, the changes allow USDA to:

•Provide 90% guarantees on B&I CARES Act Program loans.

•Set the application and guarantee fee at 2% of the loan.

•Accept appraisals completed within two years of the loan application date.

•Not require discounting of collateral for working capital loans.

•Extend the maximum term for working capital loans to 10 years.

B&I CARES Act Program loans must be used as working capital to prevent, prepare for or respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The loans may be used only to support rural businesses, including agricultural producers, that were in operation on Feb. 15, 2020.

USDA intends to consider applications in the order they are received. However, the department may assign priority points to projects if the demand for funds exceeds availability. Program funding expires Sept. 30, 2021.

