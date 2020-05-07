Businesses respond to COVID-19 'In Their Own Words'

LA GRANDE — Several local businesses responding to a statewide survey reported laying off or reducing hours for most or all of their employees due to restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The businesses also shared recovering could take anywhere from four to 30 weeks.
The responses are part of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce’s “In Their Own Words” effort to collect unfiltered and real feedback from local businesses to help policymakers understand what’s happening to local businesses and adopt policies that help with recovery, according to the announcement from the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
Roughly 200 businesses and nonprofits across Oregon in the span of two days responded to the survey, according to the local chamber, to convey how the COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected their operations.
Eight businesses in Union County responded, including a retail flooring sales and installation company that also operates in Enterprise and Baker City.
These local businesses shared their challenges accessing federal stimulus dollars, negative effects to their workforce and issues they anticipate in reopening when Gov. Kate Brown lifts the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.
The survey asks businesses multiple questions, including what industry they are in, how many employees they have and what percentage of employees are now on furlough or laid off.
The survey also asks business owners how long they expect to take to recover and for feedback on related topics, such as what information they need from government agencies at all levels to help in recovery and what industries would be important to focus on first.
The survey results provide the responses without naming the businesses but include business type and places of operation.
One La Grande restaurant/catering business reported it had 25 workers on March 1, and now 80% are not working. The establishment also estimated it would take 20 weeks to recover and gave this response to a question asking for suggestions on what could help with long-term recovery:
“Don’t overreact. Contain areas of infection. Keep the areas uninfected healthy. Let the uninfected areas keep producing while the infected areas are quarantined. We should have closed the state borders instead of waiting until we had to close people in. We could have done trucking transfers at the borders to keep business running.”
The flooring company reported it laid off 30% of its 25 employees but 90% of its workforce was working fewer hours. And recovery, according to the response, could take half a year.
“All businesses need to be allowed to re-open,” business answered in the question section. “Government needs to announce encouraging and scientific statistics (this is NOT as bad as was predicted, not as bad as the flu, being open will NOT increase your chances of dying from it, isolating will weaken your immune system, etc.) so that people are not afraid to go to work, to have people in their homes, and visit businesses.”
The owner of a small digital marketing company in La Grande shared the lockdown has “delayed or impinged” on family health care his family needs.
“Lifting these orders (allowing ‘non-essential’ medical visits/treatments) is essential for the health and safety of my family,” according to the response.
One business applied for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan but did not receive funding. Most of the businesses reported they did not know about the program that can provide funding to businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.
Three of the local businesses applied for and received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, which aims to help businesses keep employees on the payroll. However, the flooring company stated the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits is incentivizing people not to work.
“A 20% increase would have made sense,” the response states. “An EXTRA $600.00 a week is ridiculous. Those people are getting more money than the employers who are trying to keep them at work. They’re getting a lot more money than loyal, hardworking employees who stay, willing to see this time through to keep a good job.”
You can access the survey and responses at the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce website, www.oregonchamber.org.
