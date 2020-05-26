Businesses turn out banners for seniors

LA GRANDE — Two area businesses that recently were able to resume operations after Oregon began to lift COVID-19-related restrictions are behind a project to support Union County high school seniors.
Each of the six Union County high schools either already has or will in the coming days receive banners from Northwood Manufacturing and Outdoors RV to commemorate the class of 2020, which is set to graduate in the coming weeks.
Lance Rinker, Northwood and Outdoors’ director of purchasing, marketing and information technology, said company owner Sherry Nash, CEO Craig Orton and CFO Cerise Smallwood discussed what the businesses could do to support the seniors.
“What can we do to help these people while they’re going through all this?” Rinker said was the question Nash posed. “We employ like 550 people in this valley between Northwood and Outdoors. To support those families — almost 550 people, they’re all over this county. It’s somebody’s grandkid, it’s somebody’s nephew, it’s somebody’s neighbor. It’s hard on all of them. So I started kicking around ideas.”
The idea Rinker and marketing supervisor Rich Zinzer formulated was to use the company’s large-format printer to design vinyl signs to honor the seniors for each school.
“I contacted the superintendent of every school in the valley,” Rinker said.
The schools were on board — even those who already had signs for their seniors, such as Union and Elgin.
Each school is receiving a variety of signs they will be able to display. Imbler and Powder Valley are getting individual portraits of the seniors to hang on light or telephone poles. Cove, Elgin, Union and La Grande are getting longer signs — some 20-25 feet long — Rinker said.
Some, like Cove, have photos of the seniors on the banner. Some, like Elgin, have the names of the seniors. Union’s has photos of seniors’ missed spring sports. Many of the signs have the school logos. Many say “Congratulations” or “We are proud of you.”
La Grande, given the large number of seniors in the class — more than 150 — will have several longer banners hung along the route the seniors will take when they have their drive-by graduation ceremony May 30 rather than individual ones for each senior.
“Not as simple to do the upright signs individually, but we wanted to do something special for them,” Rinker said.
He said roughly 40-50 hours went into settling on the details the schools wanted for their signs, designing them, and then printing them.
Close to 18 hours went into attaching grommets to each sign to hang them, which was where a pair of volunteers came into play — Rinker’s son, Owen, and Jace Schow, both freshmen at LHS.
“I was talking about (the grommets), Owen heard and was like ‘You need help doing that?’” Lance Rinker said. “He called Jace. They play sports (and) they know all these kids.”
The younger Rinker said he and Schow jumping into help was “the right thing to do.”
“Jace and I from sports and athletics (know) a lot of seniors who have affected us in real ways,” Owen Rinker said. “In soccer this year Tyler Leigh, Westin Blake and Ty Rivas welcomed me with open arms. They were always nice to me. Still all (are) really close friends to me.”
Schow pointed to senior baseball player Justin Frederick as one of the upperclassmen who helped him during the spring season before it was canceled, even noting it was just the presence that was impactful.
“We just wanted to help out because they are not getting what most people get (for graduation),” Schow said. “They deserve more, especially because they went through all the schooling process as us, and they don’t get the same graduation as everyone else. It’s barely anything for us to help make these posters.”
Lance Rinker pointed to the attitude of the freshmen — doing anything to provide support — as the reason behind the project.
“That sums up what we’re trying to do,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do to reach out and do what you can do to make things special for those kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.