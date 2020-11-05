LA GRANDE — Licensed nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities in Oregon are open for limited indoor visits.
Melody Johnson, director at the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, said she is excited for residents to be able to have their families visit again. The Oregon Department of Human Services on Monday, Nov. 2, announced certain long-term care facilities could allow some visitation.
“It has been hard, but we have good employees and wonderful residents who have stuck through it all,” Johnson said.
Residents at these facilities are among the most at-risk populations for catching and suffering from COVID-19, but they also are part of a population most at risk for feelings of isolation. So, while some restrictions apply to these visits, local retirement and long-term care facilities are happy to reopen their doors to visitors.
Grande Ronde Retirement Residence had four employees test positive in June but have not seen any additional cases among staff or residence. The facility has mass testing twice a month and tests its staff on a weekly basis, Johnson said.
The new visitation rules include limiting the number of visitors to two people for one hour. Everyone must wear a mask and the visits must take place in the resident’s private room. Johnson said as long as everyone follows protocol, the situation will be safe. Outdoor visits have been allowed, although as the weather cools, Johnson said, it will be nice to hold visits inside.
Heart ‘n Home Hospice, which has an office at 2104 Cove Ave., Suite A, La Grande, also has met with challenges due to the pandemic. Director of public relations Kandice Dickinson said patients using end-of-life care have relied on technology to share photos and communicate with loved ones.
Johnson said Grande Ronde Retirement has done something similar, ensuring all residents have access to their families over the phone or through video chat.
“Hospice professionals are extremely well trained in bereavement and grief so we have been able to offer support to frontline workers and their teams that have experienced many forms of loss via virtual platforms, which we hadn’t done prior to COVID,” Dickinson said. “There are many processes and changes we will continue to do because they are more efficient and have better outcomes for patients and families.”
The hospice has dedicated nurses to help patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Dickinson said that has given peace of mind to patients, their families and the community.
“In the beginning of the shutdown, finding supplies was a challenge as well as knowing what to stock up on or prepare for, but fortunately we have a sufficient supply now,” Dickinson said. “Holding community events (with) the restrictions to be COVID safe has been difficult, but being actively involved in our community is who we are, so we are looking at it as a growth opportunity and will be figuring out how we can still do some activities COVID safe style.”
