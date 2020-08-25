UNION COUNTY — The deadline for completing and submitting 2020 United States Census forms is fast approaching, and this has Paul Anderes, chairman of the Union County Board of Commissioners, concerned.
Residents must submit their household data to the U.S. Census Bureau in five weeks. Anderes is worried because to date census information for only 16,825 of Union County’s estimated 26,835 residents has been sent to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is significant since each person in a county brings in $3,200 a year in federal government payments, Anderes said. Union County as a result is at risk of losing $32 million a year in federal government payments for the next decade unless many more people respond.
“It is so important that everyone send their census forms in,” Anderes said.
The federal government uses census data to determine how to distributes money to communities for health clinics, fire departments, roads, highways and much more. The U.S. Constitution mandates the federal government conduct the census every 10 years.
Data from the website for the Census Bureau indicates in Union County the city with the highest return rate is Island City at 76.4%. Island City is followed by La Grande at 67.3%, Imbler 64.8%, Cove 63%, Summerville 51.9%, Elgin 48.4%, Union 47% and North Powder 29%.
These figures reflect how many people have sent back forms for their household they received from the Census Bureau via the U.S. Postal Service or online. Todd Nash, a member of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, said the reason North Powder and Union have such low response rates is likely because their residents have not received the forms since they do not have direct mail delivery. Instead, mail in those towns is delivered to post office boxes.
Nash said census forms cannot be delivered to post office boxes because post office boxes cannot be matched to physical addresses. The Census Bureau needs a physical address to count people at the place they live, according to its website, 2020cencus.gov.
This means almost all North Powder and Union census forms sent to residents have been done so via email. North Powder and Union residents are in a problematic situation, Nash said, since not everyone has internet connections.
“In areas where no forms are mailed, the response rate is considerably lower,” Nash said.
Union County’s overall response rate is 62.7%, which is 5% below the state average. While not outstanding, Union County’s response rate is far better than Wallowa County’s self-response rate of 46%. As a result, Wallowa County is at risk of losing $12.2 million a year in federal payments over the next decade, Nash said.
Enterprise has the best self-response rate in Wallowa County at 65.7%, followed by Lostine 33.9%, Joseph 32.4% and Wallowa 32%. Enterprise is the only town among the four that has direct mail service.
Nash said the Census Bureau’s system puts rural America at a disadvantage since many of its towns do not have direct mail delivery and also lack top-quality internet service, so the number of people living in rural areas may be underreported.
Census Bureau workers are now beginning to go door to door in Eastern Oregon to get data from those who have not yet responded.
“They are just getting started,” Nash said.
The Wallowa County commissioner said it will be a challenge for census workers to reach every household in Eastern Oregon that has not responded in just five weeks.
People who have not sent in a completed census form in the mail or online or haven’t met with a census worker also have the option of calling the U.S. Census Bureau and providing their information over the phone. This can be done by calling its questionnaire assistance line at 1-844-330-2020 or its Spanish language line at 1-844-468-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.