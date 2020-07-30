UNION COUNTY — Starting Thursday, July 30, census takers will begin knocking on the doors of Union County residents who have not responded to their 2020 census.
Efforts to ensure public safety during the pandemic have been a focus for the U.S. Census Bureau, according to Timothy Olson, associate director of field operations.
“Our commitment throughout the census process has been to protect every employee and the American people through all interactions we have,” Olson said at a press conference. “Our protective equipment, along with training and expectations that all staff meet social distancing and all very interactions are the cornerstones of our commitment to protect people’s health during this pandemic. You may have noticed we updated our policies very recently and now require all census employees who have any public interactions to wear a face mask regardless of location or geography.”
The U.S. Census Bureau received more than 40 million items of personal protective equipment for office and field staff nationwide, including 2.4 million masks and 48,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Nationally, more than 91.6 million housing units have self-reported. The U.S. Census Bureau had set a goal of 60.5% response, and by July 8 the rate was at 61.9%.
The internet has yielded 73 million of the responses. The online option is new to the census and helped provide a safe and secure way to respond, according to Albert Fontenot, associate director for the Decennial Census Programs. He also reported more than 17 million residents responded by mail and 1.2 million responded over the phone.
The U.S. Census Bureau did not provide the number of local responses at the time of publication.
The Bureau pushed back key days for the census, including the start of in-person census takers visiting homes. The plan is to complete this phase by Oct. 31. The primary reason for the change in dates is due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a change in operations, according to Fontenot.
