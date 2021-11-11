LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development in La Grande announced a series of upcoming vaccination clinics, offering both COVID-19 booster shots and the Pfizer BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
CHD will hold a drop-in clinic at its location on Cove Avenue on Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the following week, a drive-thru vaccine event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds on Nov. 18. Another drop-in clinic will take place at CHD from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Pfizer booster shots are available for all persons 65 years or older, residents 18 or older living in long-term care settings, individuals 18 or older with underlying medical conditions and people 18 or older who live or work in a high-risk environment. Individuals looking to receive the booster dose must have received their last dose of Moderna or Pfizer six or more months prior.
Johnson & Johnson booster doses are available to individuals 18 or older who have received a previous Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago.
Children ages 5-11 are eligible for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine, which will be available at the drop-in clinics as well as by appointment.
The Pfizer pediatric shots were approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC in early November. According to an Oregon Health Authority media briefing with Dr. Kristen Dillon, a senior advisor with OHA, the pediatric vaccines are being distributed to pharmacies, public health clinics, hospitals and other community centers in Oregon.
The initial distribution of the pediatric vaccine began in Oregon last weekend, with sites still in the process of receiving their doses. Dillon noted that the Pfizer Pediatric vaccines do not need to be held in the same ultra cold storage as the original wave of vaccines for adults, which allows the doses to be held in refrigerated temperatures and for longer periods of time. OHA officials noted that the durability of this wave of pediatric vaccines will make them readily accessible in rural areas in Oregon.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the Health Officer and State Epidemiologist for OHA, noted that the pediatric vaccines are not known to have serious side effects for kids. He stated that kids receiving the vaccine should be able to return to school the next day.
According to CHD, there will be no vaccine events during the week of Thanksgiving. However, appointments can still be made during the week.
