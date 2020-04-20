You are the owner of this article.
Central conducts emotional spirit parade

Staff from Central Elementary School in La Grande line the campus Friday during a drive-by-and-wave parade.

  • Photo contributed by Calandra Johnson

LA GRANDE — Members of Central Elementary School’s staff lined their closed campus Friday and opened their hearts to its students and families.

Central’s campus, closed for classes since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the site of a memorable spirit parade.

About 40 of the school’s teachers and staff stood outside and greeted children as they traveled — via foot, bicycles and motor vehicles — to pick up free lunches and breakfasts Friday morning. The students have been picking up free lunches and breakfasts for most of the past month and usually have been greeted by about half a dozen staff members. On Friday though they were met by many of the school’s staff members who stood at least six feet apart on the sidewalks in front of the school and greeted students.

“We waved and waved. The kids were so moved that it was hard to describe,” said Central Principal Suzy Mayes.

Central’s staff members, many who held signs with heartfelt messages, waved at students and their families as they passed by, in most cases in motor vehicles.

“Almost all of us got choked up and so did a lot of families,” Mayes said.

Cries from teachers and staff of “We love you” and “We miss you” could be heard throughout the parade.

Students and their families also displayed handmade signs with messages of goodwill.

“That tickled everyone,” the Central principal said.

Some families were so anxious to say hello to teachers and staff that they drove through the line more than once.

“It provided (the teachers and staff) with a much-needed connection with their kids,” Mayes said.

Central secretary Connie Ingerson was among the many who embraced this opportunity.

“We miss them terribly,” she said.

Many students had not seen their teachers in person in more than a month. Communication has been limited to social media platforms as part of a distance learning program the La Grande School District has put in place. Communicating virtually, in the eyes of many educators, pales in comparison.

“It is hard when you see each other only on video,” Mayes noted.

The principal said many of Central’s staff long to return to face-to-face teaching.

“Our true purpose in life has been taken away from us,” she said.

About 150 students pick up lunches and breakfasts on weekdays at Central. Many of the students receiving meals knew of the plans for the parade from seeing messages on Facebook.

“They were giggly,” Mayes said of the students. “They were so happy (to see the teachers and staff).”

Monica West, Central’s assistant principal, came up with the idea for the spirit and wave parade. West did not need to spend any time persuading staff members to participate.

“Everyone jumped on board,” Mayes said.

All the staff members who participated in the parade stayed for all 90 minutes. Mayes had feared that some would have to leave early because of other responsibilities, disappointing the students who arrived later.

“Nobody left,” Mayes said.

“It was awesome.”

The principal said she is proud of how her teachers and the school’s staff are responding to the professional challenges posed by the pandemic.

“They have a good attitude,” she said.

