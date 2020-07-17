LA GRANDE — KN95 masks are available to small businesses within the La Grande city limits.
In conjunction with the Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Incident Command and the city of La Grande, the Union County Chamber of Commerce received a shipment of 2,000 KN95 masks to distribute to small businesses within the La Grande city limits. Businesses with less than 50 employees are eligible to receive these mask — free — for their employees, customers and clients.
The masks will aid businesses in compliance with Oregon’s face covering regulations as well as to further promote the health, safety and well-being of fellow citizens and patrons, according to a press release from the chamber.
“We understand the financial and social difficulty the new requirements can be to the businesses and citizens within our communities,” chamber Executive Director Suzannah Moore-Hemann said of the new regulations. “We’re incredibly grateful the Union County Incident Command identified the Chamber as an outlet to aid in getting masks out to the business and economic environment.”
Masks are available by calling 541-963-8588 or emailing info@VisitUnionCounty.org to arrange for pickup or delivery.
“During these unprecedented and challenging times, it is so uplifting to work together to support and promote the businesses and communities within and throughout the county,” Moore-Hemann added.
All city offices throughout Union County received similar sized shipments of masks from Union County, and city halls and the chamber are distributing the masks to the businesses and community members.
