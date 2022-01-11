LA GRANDE — In response to a meteoric rise of COVID-19 cases over the weekend — more than 100 new cases have been added in Union County alone, and nearly 1.5 million cases across the United States — the Center for Human Development, La Grande, has created a guideline for residents to follow with the aim of mitigating the spread of the virus and minimizing the damage of the omicron variant.
"If forecasting for the next month is accurate this is just the beginning of a surge that could be unlike any we have experienced thus far," according to a CHD press release.
The changes come on the heels of a statement from the Oregon Health Authority last week that case investigations and contact tracing are not effectively slowing the spread of COVID-19. As a result, CHD will no longer contact everyone who tests positive or is identified as a contact and instead has instated new quarantine guidance and updated the definitions of who is and isn’t vaccinated.
“We know that this is a major change from how we have handled cases and contacts since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator at the Center for Human Development. “This approach will be the most efficient way to handle the volume of cases we will see with this surge and after, as COVID-19 will likely be something we are living with for a while.”
The CHD guideline now recommends that those who have tested positive, and those who have symptoms after being exposed to someone who has tested positive, quarantine for at least five days, regardless of vaccination status. If no symptoms develop or are resolved after five days, the individual may leave home but should wear a mask around others for five more days.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but are up to date on vaccinations and do not have symptoms, you do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days. Testing on day five is recommended.
Unvaccinated residents, and those who are not up to date on vaccinations, who were exposed to the virus but have no symptoms should quarantine at home for five days. If no symptoms arise during this time, you may end the quarantine but should wear a mask around others for five additional days. CHD recommends testing at the end of quarantine.
Individuals who have been exposed but do not have symptoms and are unable to quarantine should wear a mask for 10 days when around others at home or in public.
Anyone who is unable to wear a mask, and those younger than 2 years of age, and has been exposed to the virus should quarantine for the full 10 days, per CHD guidance. Those who have not received a booster or it’s been more than six months since the initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series or more than two months since receiving the initial dose of Johnson & Johnson are not considered up to date on vaccinations, according to the new guidance.
The Center for Human Development also announced it will receive a limited number of at-home testing kits, as stores across the country are facing supply shortages of the tests. CHD is working on ways to obtain more at-home testing kits in the near future. Weekly testing clinics are being held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
