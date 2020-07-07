LA GRANDE — Union County has five new cases of COVID-19, raising its overall count to 361, the Center for Human Development announced Tuesday.
The uptick comes after a weekend that saw only one new case announced and two days — Saturday and Monday — with no new cases. Those were the first days in the county without a case since June 11.
The county has reported more than five new cases of coronavirus once since the start of July, when eight cases were reported on the 3rd.
CHD also is reporting 29 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. It is reporting one death, though The Observer has reported there has been a second death in the county related to COVID-19. That would mean there are currently 330 active cases. The county's positive rate is still at 17%.
Oregon on Tuesday added 210 cases and reported five more deaths, moving the total number of cases to 10,605 and deaths to 220, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. The statewide testing rate held at 3.7%. Of more than 4,100 new tests results, 4.4% were positive.
