UNION COUNTY — Union County's COVID-19 count increased Thursday, Oct. 29, with another seven cases.
The Center for Human Development Public Health, La Grande, reported the total number of cases in Union County now stands at 484.
Union County has had 20 cases in span of a week, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. From Oct. 23-27, the county had four news cases total. Then Wednesday hand Thursday combined for 16 cases.
The county is experiencing small spikes in the number of cases. The OHA on Oct. 22 reported six cases for the county, at the time the most the county had seen since July.
According to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report for Oct. 19-26, there are no active workplace, school or senior care facility outbreaks in Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.