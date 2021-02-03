Vaccine pic.jpg

The Center for Human Development will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande. Those eligible can schedule an appointment to get their vaccine at chdinc.org/gv.

LA GRANDE — Union County’s public health arm, the Center for Human Development, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande.

Only those eligible for vaccination under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of Group 1 of Oregon’s vaccine sequencing plan can get inoculated at the event.

In Group 1, Phase 1A includes health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and Emergency medical services workers, among some other frontline health care occupations. Phase 1B includes early learning and K-12 educational staff as well as child care providers.

Anyone not eligible — for example, those 65 and older who do not fall into Phases 1A or 1B of Group 1 — cannot receive a vaccination at Thursday clinic.

Those eligible can schedule an appointment to get their vaccine at chdinc.org/gv.

