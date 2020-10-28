LA GRANDE — La Grande City Manager Robert Strope extended the city's declaration of emergency Wednesday morning, Oct. 28.
The state of emergency will extend through Jan. 2, 2021.
The state of emergency allows the city manager to take actions necessary to protect health, safety and welfare of the city of La Grande. The move coincides with Gov. Kate Brown's extension Tuesday of the state of emergency for Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.