UNION — The Union City Council voted Monday to adopt a total budget of $4.8 million for 2020-21, down about $200,000 from the present budget.
The spending plan will allow the city to maintain its programs and staff, with the exception of two part-time summer positions, which have been cut. The employees in the positions did general labor, said Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator.
The upcoming budget is down because it includes a $650,000 grant for the installation of sidewalks for the Safe Routes to School program. All of the grant money was spent in 2020-21, which means that none of it remained for the 2020-21 budget.
Wiggins said the city’s budget is in solid condition but there are reasons for concern because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled Oregon’s economy when many businesses were shut down.
An indication that more residents are struggling financially in Union is that an increasing number of residents are late in paying water and sewer bills. Wiggins said many are now three months late. He said when people fall this far behind it becomes increasingly less likely the money will be collected. To help residents deal with the poor economy, Wiggins noted, the city previously waived late fees for water and sewer bill payments and disconnection fees.
Wiggins also said the gas tax revenue Union and all cities receive from the state may decline because people are traveling less due to the pandemic and the poor economy. The Oregon Department of Transportation is tracking gas tax receipts and reporting they are down, Wiggins said. This could reduce the money Union has available for street and sidewalk work, which gas tax revenue funds.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the council voted to award Pioneer Consulting Group of North Carolina a contract to conduct a study of the city’s water and sewer rates. Wiggins said the city wants to determine if its rate structure needs revision. He said the city last evaluated the rate structure more than 10 years ago.
Pioneer Consulting Group was the low bidder for the project at $24,500. Wiggins said Pioneer Consulting officials indicated they will travel to Union in the process of conducting the study.
