Coming soon — real soon

LA GRANDE — A timeless symbol of a bygone era will have a starring role on the La Grande entertainment scene this weekend.
The La Grande Drive-in theater will provide movie fans their first opportunity in two months to see a film in a social venue when it opens for its 2020 season Friday. There have been no public showings of movies in Union County since Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Patty Johnson, manager of the La Grande Drive-in, said interest in the venue’s opening has been higher than in recent years.
“People have been calling us since mid-April asking us when are we going to open,” said Johnson, noting that such calls don’t usually start until a number of weeks later.
The La Grande Drive-in will be open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for one showing each evening of “Onward,” a computer-animated urban fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. The film was released in late February and was popular nationally, grossing about $100 million before theaters were shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. Johnson described “Onward” as a family friendly movie.
“We always try to start with a kids’ film to get families to come,” said Johnson, who said all showings will begin at dusk.
Social distancing rules will be in place during all of this weekend’s showings. Moviegoers must stay in their cars except to buy concessions or use restroom facilities.
“Nobody will be allowed to sit outside in a lawn chair,” Johnson said.
She pointed out this also means individuals will not be allowed to view the movie while sitting in the back of their pickups.
To meet social distancing standards, the business will allow no more than 125 vehicles in per showing. This is about half of the site’s capacity. Entry into the drive-in’s concession building also will be limited to a specific capacity. Once this capacity is reached, nobody will be allowed in until someone exits.
The cost for entrance will be $7 for each person age 6 and older. Children younger than 6 will get in free.
Johnson said that later in the season when double features are shown, the cost will be per car load instead of per person.
Following Sunday’s showing of “Onward,” the drive-in will re-open Wednesday, May 20, through Sunday, May 24, for the showing of “The Call of the Wild,” a 2020 American adventure film based on the Jack London 1903 novel of the same title.
The La Grande Drive-in will maintain its Wednesday through Sunday schedule through its summer season. Johnson said she hopes the week night showings will reduce crowding during weekends.
Exceptions to the Wednesday through Sunday schedule will be the evenings of May 30, June 5 and June 6, when movies will not be shown because the drive-in will be the site of high school graduation activities, including the showings of senior slideshows. The activities were moved to the drive-in because of COVID-19 concerns.
The drive-in is expected to continue operating this season through early September, Johnson said.
The La Grande Drive-in has been showing movies since 1951, when the film lineup included “Tarzan’s Peril” and “Bedtime for Bonzo,” which starred future president Ronald Reagan. The venue is one of about 70 that operated in Oregon during the 1950s, when the popularity of drive-in theaters was at its peak. Today, it is among three commercial drive-ins from the 1950s still operating in Oregon. The others are the M & F Drive-in in Milton-Freewater and 99W Drive-in in Newberg. The M & F Drive-in opened in 1953 and 99W Drive-in began operating in 1954, according to DriveInMovie.com. This means La Grande’s drive-in is the oldest in the state.
Oregon also has a fourth drive-in, Drive-in Movie Experience, which opened at Sutherlin in Douglas County in 2005. It is based at Hi-Way Haven RV Park and the showings of its films are free for everyone staying at the RV park, according to DriveInMovie.com.
La Grande’s drive-in theater is a year from turning 70, but it features a state-of-the-art digital projector. Remnants of its past include the yellow metal poles that once supported speakers for vehicles. Now viewers tune into a movie’s sound through FM radio. Johnson said the poles still serve an important purpose — they provide guides for where drivers should park their vehicles.
