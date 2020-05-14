You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece

Coming soon — real soon

  • 0
LG Drive-in 1.JPG
Buy Now

La Grande Drive-in manager Patty Johnson works Wednesday morning to prepare the venue for its opening this weekend. The drive-in will adhere to strict social distancing rules, including prohibiting viewing the movie from lawn chairs or the beds of pickups.

LA GRANDE — A timeless symbol of a bygone era will have a starring role on the La Grande entertainment scene this weekend.

The La Grande Drive-in theater will provide movie fans their first opportunity in two months to see a film in a social venue when it opens for its 2020 season Friday. There have been no public showings of movies in Union County since Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Patty Johnson, manager of the La Grande Drive-in, said interest in the venue’s opening has been higher than in recent years.

“People have been calling us since mid-April asking us when are we going to open,” said Johnson, noting that such calls don’t usually start until a number of weeks later.

The La Grande Drive-in will be open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for one showing each evening of “Onward,” a computer-animated urban fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. The film was released in late February and was popular nationally, grossing about $100 million before theaters were shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. Johnson described “Onward” as a family friendly movie.

“We always try to start with a kids’ film to get families to come,” said Johnson, who said all showings will begin at dusk.

Social distancing rules will be in place during all of this weekend’s showings. Moviegoers must stay in their cars except to buy concessions or use restroom facilities.

“Nobody will be allowed to sit outside in a lawn chair,” Johnson said.

She pointed out this also means individuals will not be allowed to view the movie while sitting in the back of their pickups.

To meet social distancing standards, the business will allow no more than 125 vehicles in per showing. This is about half of the site’s capacity. Entry into the drive-in’s concession building also will be limited to a specific capacity. Once this capacity is reached, nobody will be allowed in until someone exits.

The cost for entrance will be $7 for each person age 6 and older. Children younger than 6 will get in free.

Johnson said that later in the season when double features are shown, the cost will be per car load instead of per person.

LG Drive-in 2.JPG
Buy Now

La Grande Drive-in manager Patty Johnson prepares the venue’s concession stand for its opening this weekend. The drive-in is showing the animated family film “Onward.”

Following Sunday’s showing of “Onward,” the drive-in will re-open Wednesday, May 20, through Sunday, May 24, for the showing of “The Call of the Wild,” a 2020 American adventure film based on the Jack London 1903 novel of the same title.

The La Grande Drive-in will maintain its Wednesday through Sunday schedule through its summer season. Johnson said she hopes the week night showings will reduce crowding during weekends.

Exceptions to the Wednesday through Sunday schedule will be the evenings of May 30, June 5 and June 6, when movies will not be shown because the drive-in will be the site of high school graduation activities, including the showings of senior slideshows. The activities were moved to the drive-in because of COVID-19 concerns.

The drive-in is expected to continue operating this season through early September, Johnson said.

The La Grande Drive-in has been showing movies since 1951, when the film lineup included “Tarzan’s Peril” and “Bedtime for Bonzo,” which starred future president Ronald Reagan. The venue is one of about 70 that operated in Oregon during the 1950s, when the popularity of drive-in theaters was at its peak. Today, it is among three commercial drive-ins from the 1950s still operating in Oregon. The others are the M & F Drive-in in Milton-Freewater and 99W Drive-in in Newberg. The M & F Drive-in opened in 1953 and 99W Drive-in began operating in 1954, according to DriveInMovie.com. This means La Grande’s drive-in is the oldest in the state.

Oregon also has a fourth drive-in, Drive-in Movie Experience, which opened at Sutherlin in Douglas County in 2005. It is based at Hi-Way Haven RV Park and the showings of its films are free for everyone staying at the RV park, according to DriveInMovie.com.

La Grande’s drive-in theater is a year from turning 70, but it features a state-of-the-art digital projector. Remnants of its past include the yellow metal poles that once supported speakers for vehicles. Now viewers tune into a movie’s sound through FM radio. Johnson said the poles still serve an important purpose — they provide guides for where drivers should park their vehicles.

General assignment reporter

Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.