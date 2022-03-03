LA GRANDE — Small businesses in Union County hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive a total of $500,000 in assistance.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, March 2, to approve guidelines for the Union County Business Assistance Grant Program 2022. The program, funded by federal COVID-19 relief money, will assist businesses hurt by COVID-19 during a 13-month period starting in late 2020.
Applications for grants from the program will be accepted through April 1.
Grants of up to $10,000 can be awarded to businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic.
Eligible businesses include those that can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, incurred during the pandemic between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the same time period in 2019.
Only businesses which employ 30 or fewer employees are eligible to receive the grants.
Members of the board of commissioners now want to make sure that as many small businesses as possible know that the grants are available.
“We will do our best to get the word out," Commissioner Donna Beverage said.
Commissioner Paul Anderes said when he attends city council meetings in Union County this month he will have applications for the business assistance grants with him.
For information on applying for the grants, call 541-963-1001 or visit the Union County Administrative Office at 1106 K Ave., La Grande.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
