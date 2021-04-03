LA GRANDE — A year ago health officials feared the COVID-19 pandemic could trigger a blood shortage.
The concern was legitimate because opportunities for conducting blood drives were dwindling. The American Red Cross found that putting on blood drives at schools and businesses no longer was a viable option because students were taking classes virtually and many employees were working at home, greatly reducing the potential donor base.
This left the Red Cross with only its community drives as a blood donation source. People coming to these blood drives have increased, allowing the Red Cross’ blood pipeline to remain strong.
“Our community blood drives have been amazing,” said Jacob Reines, who lives in Caldwell, Idaho, and is an account manager for the Red Cross’ Idaho-Montana district, which includes Union County and other portions of Northeast Oregon.
The blood drives Reines is referring to include the Red Cross-operated La Grande Community Blood Drive, which conducted a draw on Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31. The drive collected 180 units of blood, putting it on pace to have its most successful year in at least two decades. To date, the La Grande Community Blood Drive, coordinated by Sheldon and Linda Strand, has drawn 338 units after a pair of two-day draws at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane.
Reines said strong collections in Northeast Oregon are helping the entire Idaho-Montana district to be strong in terms of its blood supply. Donations in La Grande have been so successful, Reines said, that its drives now are often two days instead of one.
Regulars coming to these blood drives include Lou Gerber and his wife, Robin, of La Grande, who again donated this week. Lou Gerber made the 30th blood donation of his life and Robin made her 31st.
“It is really important to do something to help others. It does not cost anything and it is easy,” Robin Gerber said.
She is now about one unit away from reaching the 4 gallon donation mark for her lifetime and her husband is about two units away. A unit of blood is about a pint.
The Gerbers have been coming together to community blood drives for years. Robin noted in the 1990s, the married couple would have lunch dates at blood drives, enjoying midday meals while donating blood.
The Gerbers were among about 180 people who gave blood in La Grande this week. All of the blood will be tested for numerous irregularities, including COVID-19 antibodies. Portions of any blood with these antibodies can be used to treat people being treated for COVID-19, Reines said.
Most of the blood drawn at community drives stays in the region in which it was donated. However, sometimes it is sent outside the region when there are emergencies, Reines said.
Union County residents will have two more opportunities to give blood at Red Cross community drives in La Grande in the next two and a half months.
The first will be on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring Ave. The second will be June 15-16 again at The Church of Latter-day Saints Church, 1802 Gekeler Lane. The June 15 session will run from noon to 6 p.m., and the June 16 blood draw will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on donating blood go to www.redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.