The Union County Incident Management Team is hosting a community briefing on Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to give the public an opportunity to ask key questions regarding COVID-19, the recent outbreak, and the current situation.
Due to physical distancing requirements, the briefing will be provided virtually and livestreamed on the NE Oregon Joint Information Center Facebook page. The briefing will also be available for later viewing at www.neojic.union-county.org.
