UNION COUNTY — Union County public health workers are getting some help tracking down who might be a victim of the coronavirus outbreak.
The county has five public health staff working on investigations. Thomas Jeanne, deputy state health officer and epidemiologist, said during a Tuesday afternoon call with media the Oregon Health Authority is providing 10 additional contact tracers, two on the ground in Union County and eight working remotely.
Contact tracers take up their work after investigators have identified and notified people who have been in close contact with someone who has or is likely to have COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contact tracers go through a four-step process.
Step one is rapid notification of exposure. Contact tracers will call those close contacts to notify them they may have been exposed to the virus. The CDC suggests all communication should be over phone, text or email — however, if in-person communication is required, tracers must adhere to social distancing standards and wear personal protective equipment.
A person with a confirmed case may choose to voluntarily identify close contacts. During this notification no identifying information about the person with the case is given, even if the close contact asks.
Step two is to interview the contact to find out if there is any additional potential for a spread. The contact tracer will ask questions about a person’s identification, such as name, date of birth and contact information, in addition to demographic details, such as race, ethnicity and disability information. The tracer also could ask about a person’s occupation and if they are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19.
Contact tracers treat the answers as confidential and private, and they do not ask for someone’s Social Security number, immigration status or bank account information.
After the interview, the contact tracer likely will ask the close contact to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who are symptomatic should undergo testing and seek medical care if necessary. The CDC also encourages contact tracers to direct those in self-quarantine to social services for assistance during isolation.
“Self-quarantine of close contacts exposed to COVID-19 prevents transmission to others and is critical to the success of case investigation and contact tracing efforts,” the CDC’s website states. “Self-quarantine requires that a contact remain in a specific room separate from other non-exposed people and pets in the home, and ideally with access to a separate bathroom.”
Once contacts self-quarantine, daily monitoring will occur through communication with local health authorities. This means people in quarantine should email, call or text local health officials with daily updates regarding their health and symptoms. If symptoms begin to occur, health officials will urge the person to get tested.
Step four closes out the contact’s case when the 14 days are up. People who remained asymptomatic are free to return to life as usual. Those who developed symptoms but tested negative need to remain in self-quarantine for another test.
Scams to look out forThe Oregon Department of Justice issued a notice to be wary of scams where people pretend to be contact tracers.
According to the alert, people receive emails and text messages with links to fraudulent websites. Clicking on the link may download software onto a device, giving scammers access to an array of your personal and financial information.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, said it is possible their calls will come through as an unknown number. However, the tracer will leave a message for a contact to call back. The Oregon Health Authority has issued reminders that a caller will not ask for Social Security numbers or bank account information during their tracing investigation.
