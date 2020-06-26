LA GRANDE — La Grande's Cook Memorial Library has created three summer reading programs to reach children, teens and adults. The programs last until Aug. 14 and are open to anyone, regardless of whether or not they have a library card.
This year's reading program theme is "Imagine Your Story," and works by logging into Beanstack to track reading time, complete badges and write book reviews. For each of these activities, readers can redeem points for weekly raffles for prizes and gift certificates.
Children's reading program
The children summer reading program is for youth up to age 12. Activities include nature walks and establishing a family book club, which provides the opportunity to join other families throughout La Grande in reading the same books and connecting children to each other even when they cannot connect in person. The program focuses not just on reading.
"I've also included several activities to get families outside together," Carrie Bushman, children's services coordinator, said. "They can make an outdoor kitchen, then help their child decorate their creations with twigs, pebbles, leaves and flowers. There are also other options like planting a butterfly garden, making leaf collages, reading books about nature, and hanging a hummingbird feeder."
La Grande resident Julie Carpenter's four daughters are participating in the summer reading program, with her two youngest doing the children's reading program.
"We love to read and it’s a great summer activity for them to keep them reading, they enjoy the incentive of prizes too," Carpenter said. "It's a good matched program for their ages."
Teen reading program
For youth ages 13-18, the teen summer reading program offers a variety of activities as well. A Teen Bingo Challenge provides them with a variety of activities while giving a sense of a challenge.
"We also eliminated the program completion requirements, so that people can simply participate, read, and enjoy their summer break," Celine Vandervlugt, teen services coordinator, said. "Of course, participants can always create personal goals, or challenge friends to a points competition."
Teens also can create their own zine and participate in a virtual book club.
Adult reading program
The adult reading program is for anyone over the age of 18 and encourages exploration, creativity and relaxation. Much like the other programs, the adult program offers suggestions for activities beyond reading. This includes redesigning book covers, writing reviews and taking nature walks.
"A program for adults is important to encourage people to take time for their own creative expression and reading for enjoyment," said Rose Peacock, the adult services coordinator.
