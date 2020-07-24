LA GRANDE — Browsing the stacks at the Cook Memorial Library is coming back — in a fashion.
“While we continue to ready our building for the day we can finally welcome you back inside, we decided we needed to find a way to allow you to be able to browse for books, audiobooks, and movies,” Library director Kip Roberson said in a press release.
The La Grande public library is introducing Library Take-Out(side) on Tuesday, July 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to coincide with La Grande Farmers Market hours. The “library” will be set up on the sidewalk just outside the main entrance at Fourth Street and Adams Avenue. Browsing will be available every Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting.
Outdoor events are safer than indoor events when it comes to contracting the coronavirus. Roberson in the press release said being outdoors, coupled with mask and physical distancing requirements, makes Library Take-Out(side) a lower risk event.
If you don’t have a mask, the library will provide one, and library staff will limit the number of browsers at one time.
To avoid having to disinfect and quarantine the browsing collection, visitors will need to slip on a pair of food handler gloves before they start browsing, which will be available along with hand sanitizer.
For those who prefer to place holds online or to call and request items, Library Take-Out(side) remains an option. Go online at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org to place holds on items you want or call 541-962-1339 and tell us what you want. Once your order has been confirmed, you can pick up your items Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon or 4-6 p.m.
For more information about library resources, go to cookmemoriallibrary.org.
