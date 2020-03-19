Following Gov. Kate Brown's executive orders banning gatherings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local governments and organizations have canceled events and made changes to operations.

The following information has been received by The Observer. This is not a comprehensive list and is subject to change. The Observer will update this list as more information becomes available.

La Grande & county-wide

•All schools are closed, including classes, activities and sports events, until at least April 28.

•Union County Chamber office is operational but not open to walk-in visitors. Staff is available only by phone (541-963-8588) and email (director@visitunioncounty.org).

The Awards Banquet scheduled for April 17 is canceled.

•La Grande Fire Department canceled fire station classroom and conference room and community activities, such as station tours, for the remainder of March. The fire department also reported it will not approve new requests and reservations until further notice.

•Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande, suspended all senior activities and will not serve meals on site. Lunches are available for takeout between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. Meal delivery may be arranged by calling 541-963-7532 before 10 a.m.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered. The senior center building and Community Connection offices remain open for appointments and assistance. Harvest Share produce is available as usual.

•Beginning March 18, Grande Ronde Hospital implemented a No Visitors policy.

Grande Ronde Hospital & Clinics postponed its annual free Community Blood Screening events. The hospital planned the screenings for April.

•Grande Ronde Symphony Association canceled its spring 2020 rehearsals and events. This includes the April 11 and May 2 Chamber concerts and the May 27 Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra concert.

•At many banks, lobbies are closed but drive-throughs and ATMs remain open.

•U.S. Forest Service Wallowa-Whitman National Forest La Grande Ranger District office is closed. Customer service is available by phone (541-786-0489) or email (sm.fs.wwnf-webmail@usda.gov).

•Oregon Department of Forestry field offices statewide as of March 23 will be closed to the public except by appointment. Offices will remain open and can be reached by phone. Call the La Grande Unit Office at 541-963-3168.

•For a full list of updated closures at Eastern Oregon University, go to https://www.eou.edu/coronavirus/event-cancellations-and-schedule-changes/.

•La Grande Parks and Recreations Department canceled the following: youth basketball practices and games, adult basketball games and tournament, women’s volleyball games and tournament; Easter Egg hunts; out-of-town excursions; and Spring Break Camp.

The dates for Pee Wee soccer have been rescheduled for May. Meet Your Coach Day will be held May 2. Season games will be Saturday mornings from May 9 to June 13.

Veterans' Memorial Pool is closed. The April 10 Easter Egg Swim at the pool is canceled.

Veterans’ Memorial Pool and Parks & Recreation offices are closed to the public.

•Cook Memorial Library is closed and all programs and meeting are suspended. The library is working on arranging alternate services. Online services and free listening and streaming programs are still accessible.

•Art Center East's programs and galleries are closed until further notice.

•Union County Master Gardener program classes are suspended until further notice.

•Tai Chi — Moving for Better Balance free classes at the Presbyterian Friendship Center are suspended until March 31.

•Wednesday night community dinners at the Presbyterian Friendship Center are canceled as of March 18 and will resume in the fall.

•The Ignite center canceled Resource Wednesdays and is planning to begin again in May.

•EOU Small Business Development Center is not holding in-person client meetings but is available to offer assistance by phone (541-962-1532) or email (eousbdc@gmail.com).

•The venue hq canceled all events until April 8.

•Union County Family Law Advisory Committee canceled the April 2 "Helping Children Cope with Divorce and Separation" workshop.

•The Social Security office is closed.

•Grande Ronde Fitness Club is closed as of March 20.

Union

•City hall, Union Carnegie Library, Union Public Works and the Union Treatment Plant are closed to the public. City operations will continue. Call City Hall at 541-562-5197 to make an appointment or other arrangements.

•No bingo at VFW Post 4060 for the time being.

Island City

•Island City Elementary School canceled its after-school boys basketball games for the rest of the season.

•Island City City Hall is closed to the public. Staff is available via telephone (541-963-5017) and email (karen@islandcityhall.com). The drive-through is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Water/sewer payments can be made at the drive-through window, via telephone with the use of debit/credit cards, or at www.islandcityoregon.com (all fees apply). Late notices and disconnections are suspended for the month of March.

All city-related, non-public meetings will be held via phone conference.

Elgin

•Elgin Stampeders canceled its annual gun show for the weekend of April 4.