LA GRANDE — Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in Union County.
During May a total of 105 coronavirus cases were reported in Union County, the Center for Human Development, La Grande, announced. This month, 59 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, June 14.
The uptick has CHD worried. Large gatherings can be a concern when cases are increasing. People who are attending large events should think about steps to protect themselves and their families. The Center for Human Development recommends wearing a mask while attending large, indoor gatherings and maintaining 6 feet of distance when possible.
However, according to the public health team at the Center for Human Development, there is not currently a single set of criteria that would trigger more mandates. Instead, the agency examines each situation and determines the appropriate response.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Union County’s COVID-19 community level at medium. That means the CDC recommends anyone who is at high risk for severe illness should consult their health care providers about masking and other appropriate precautions. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should get tested.
Resources are available for anyone who tests positive. CHD provides “wraparound services” that include delivering groceries, food boxes, at-home test kits and masks. Anyone with a positive result can call 211 — an essential service community hotline — seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for guidance and resource information.
Residents can go to the Center for Human Development to get free at-home test kits and special tests needed to travel to some countries. Additionally vaccinations and booster shots are available.
Uptick in contrast to rest of stateThe Oregon Health Authority said June 15 that cases in Oregon fell 5% over the last two weeks to about 21,000, compared with around 21,100 cases recorded the previous two weeks. Total COVID cases statewide are likely higher, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist.
“While this trend is positive news, OHA assumes these numbers are an undercount of the actual number of cases because we know many people are using at-home tests and not reporting the results or not getting tested,” Sidelinger said in a statement.
The state’s bi-weekly COVID report also showed that deaths and hospitalizations are down. In the last two weeks, hospitalizations dropped 30%, and 37 people died, four fewer than the previous period.
This downward trend is expected to continue, according to the latest forecast by an Oregon Health & Science University forecaster, Peter Graven. Hospitalizations in the current surge of the variant BA.2 peaked on June 5 with 327 people hospitalized, he said.
Since the pandemic began, Oregon has reported 789,698 confirmed or presumed infections and 7,721 deaths, as of June 16, per Oregon Health Authority data. The June 16 report indicated 303 people in the state were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections.
— Oregon Capital Chronicle reporter Lynne Terry contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.