COVE — Cove High School’s 17 graduating seniors took to the starting line Saturday for a drive-thru commencement ceremony. The event marked the first time the classmates where together albeit socially distant since the the order came down in mid-March to close schools due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Rather than sitting on folding chairs in the gym, the seniors lined up their cars on the football field and listened with their supporters through radios as they ended their high school careers and began a new chapter.
Each senior had a sign with their name and photo to designate their parking spot, and many students decorated their cars. As commencement began, the Union County Sheriff’s office escorted the vehicles, which parents drove, onto the field.
“This is crazy, totally unexpected and way better than I could have imagined,” Jace Svaty said about the ceremony. “In truth, this is way better than a regular graduation. I think this graduation was more personalized. You could decorate your car to your interest. I’m a train fanatic, so I got some of my train stuff. Everybody got to decorate their own little piece of graduation.”
Graduates and faculty acknowledged the ceremony was different, but Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit was pleased with how the school was able to hold graduation and honor the senior class.
“We made a commitment when all of the shutdowns and everything started that one way or another we were going to hold graduation on time,” Pettit said. “Once we got the guidance from the state, this is what we came up with.”
In accordance with state regulations on social distancing, students and their families remained in their cars. The speeches from the salutatorian, co-valedictorians and faculty were prerecorded and played on a local radio station.
“While these last few months are not what we would have hoped, we made it,” salutatorian Karia Weber said. “Such a distant hope is now a present reality. Things have been unpredictable, uncertain, but let us leave that all behind and leave here today without contention in our hearts.”
At the end of the ceremony, the students left their cars and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Hand sanitizer was at the foot of each end of the bleachers, and students returned to seats — 6 feet apart — on a separate set of bleachers to throw their caps in the air. Family members and supporters exited their cars to take pictures of the graduating students.
After the ceremony and photos, many seniors said they had small family gatherings to celebrate graduating.
“I am really excited to see how this takes on the future graduations,” Coarral Jordan said. “It really makes me feel better about the situation. I didn’t expect as much and to see such a big turnout is really heartwarming.”
