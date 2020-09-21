SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday, Sept. 18, reported modeling suggests the possibility that fewer Oregonians may become infected in coming weeks.
The modeling suggests if transmission rates remain constant, the number of Oregonians infected could drop from about 360 to 190 a day by Oct. 8. Of those, an estimated 80 would be identified through testing.
But state officials acknowledged the modeling released Friday came with more caveats than usual, not to mention that daily case tallies and the percentage of positive tests increased in the past week.
Among the caveats: the latest software appears to be slightly underestimating cumulative cases for the past week and underestimating deaths since July.
The state-run modeling also painted a rosier picture for transmission rates, hospitalizations and case counts than other national modeling, specific for Oregon, referenced in the report. And the modeling assumed upwards of 38% of new infections would be diagnosed — a far higher clip than estimated for cases throughout the pandemic.
Complicating matters further: The historic wildfires that hit the state recently led to fewer tests among Oregonians and added uncertainty about COVID-19 cases as an estimated 40,000 people were told to evacuate from homes.
The modeling suggests cases would decline under an “as-is” scenario. Every current infection could lead to .87 more infections, a low enough reproduction number to reduce cases to 190 a day by Oct. 8.
If the reproduction rate dropped to .74, new cases could drop to just 130 a day by Oct. 8. The model assumed 50 of those would be identified through testing.
And if the reproduction rate increased to 1, new cases would increase to 400 a day by Oct. 8. Diagnosed cases would be 160 a day.
But the modeling used data only through Sept. 10, and it doesn’t seem to neatly align with identified cases as of late. On Friday, Sept. 18, the state reported the most new cases since Aug. 28. The average number of new cases, and the percentage of tests that are positive, both have been on the rise, according to a database by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Sunday’s new figures bring the total number of confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state to 30,801 and the number of deaths to 526 since the pandemic began.
