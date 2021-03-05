SALEM — Counties that might fall back into the state’s most restrictive extreme risk level for COVID-19 spread will be given a two-week grace period on heightened restrictions, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, March 4.
Brown said the state’s low overall infection rates and its steep trend downward since the winter holidays allowed for “a bit more time” for some state trouble spots. The state ranks 49th of the 50 states in new infections per 100,000 people — only Hawaii scores better. With a positive test rate of 3.9%, Oregon is firmly on track for numbers to continue downward statewide, and 1 million vaccine shots have been administered to residents.
The governor said she made the decision to waive the restrictions “recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between extreme risk and other risk levels.”
The drop to the higher risk level meant restaurants could offer limited indoor dining, a key change during the cold, wet winter months that have stretched into March.
Higher numbers would have required a return to the tighter restrictions on businesses, dining and activities. Brown’s message did not include any changes to rules covering counties already in the extreme risk level.
Brown had announced Feb. 23 that 10 counties had dropped out of the extreme risk level, the highest of the four-tier rating system that also includes high risk, moderate and lower. The higher the risk level, the more restrictions are in place on businesses, dining and activities.
It was a dose of good news after a period in which most of the state had been in extreme risk at one point or another.
“For the second time in a row, we are seeing great progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 across Oregon and saving lives,” Brown said on Feb. 23.
Of the counties on the extreme risk rating prior to Feb. 23, Brown announced seven had dropped one step to higher risk: Crook, Jackson, Lane, Marion, Polk, Umatilla and Yamhill counties. Malheur and Union dropped to medium, while Wasco fell all the way to lower.
Union County’s cases since Sunday, Feb. 28, increased from 1,281 to 1,305 as of Friday, March 5, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The number of deaths in the county from the virus remained at 19.
Wallowa County has its fifth fatality this week from COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday morning, March 4, reported the death of a 47-year-old man from the county, who was among 27 COVID-related fatalities the OHA announced in its latest report. The individual died on March 2 at Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, according to the report — more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 25. The man had underlying conditions.
Wallowa County has reported 144 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started a year ago. The fifth death moves the fatality rate of confirmed cases in the county to 3.5% — 2.5 times the state rate.
And two more Baker County residents died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday, March 2. The deaths bring the county’s total to nine during the pandemic.
An 87-year-old Baker County woman who tested positive on Feb. 24 died on Feb. 26 at her home, according to the OHA. She had underlying conditions. And an 88-year-old man who tested positive on Feb. 24 died on Feb. 26 at his home. He also had underlying conditions, according to the OHA. Baker County’s case total as of March 5 stood at 673.
The state as of March 5 reported 2,284 COVID-related deaths out of the 156,673 cases. There also have now been more than 1 million doses of the vaccine administered in Oregon.
Five counties: Benton, Coos, Douglas, Jefferson and Josephine remain on the extreme list.
Risk level adjustments are made every two weeks. But measurements are taken every Friday and analyzed each Monday. The numbers are published weekly, with the period between reassignments called “the warning week.”
With the next assignment of risk levels set to be announced March 9 and go into effect March 12, state officials evidently saw some counties trending back up to extreme risk.
Brown’s office did not say what counties were of concern. The “warning week” numbers indicate trends, but the final status would be determined adding in the as-yet unknown statistics of this week through Friday.
Among those that dropped out of the extreme risk category but are showing a reverse in trends during the warning week are Jackson and Malheur counties. Among medium and small counties, Baker showed an increase in cases and infection rate.
Less clear is the status of Marion County, which includes the state capital of Salem. It has seen a moderate upswing in numbers. State health officials and the governor will make the final decisions based on the most recent data.
The drop in infections was part of the recent good news that has seen overall new infections down after winter holiday period highs. A third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, has arrived in the state and the first 100 doses sent to each county, with a total of 34,000 expected to immediately follow.
But there was cautionary news as well. Two potentially more virulent and easier to spread versions of the virus showed up in Oregon.
— EO Media Group staff contributed to this article.
