UNION COUNTY — Oregon once again blew past its previous record high single-day death toll from COVID-19 as it recorded 54 new deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 15, jumping up 50% from the previous record high.
The OHA in a press release reported one reason for the high number could be a backlog of death certificates due to the surge in cases that began in November.
Union County contributed to Tuesday’s death toll with the passing of a 73-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Sunday, Dec. 13, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. He was the 11th county resident to die from the disease.
Center for Human Development, Union County’s public health arm, reported the death of another county resident on Wednesday, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 12. No details about the deceased were available at press time Wednesday.
Locally, the spread of COVID-19 has not abated. Union County has not gone a single day without a positive case since October and has reported 21 new cases since Sunday, Dec. 13, bringing the total number of county infections to 921.
From March to the end of October, Union County recorded a total of 493 cases, with nearly half of those attributed to a single outbreak in June. Since Nov. 1, an additional 429 cases have been tallied, many of which have been attributed to untraceable community spread, and all but two of the county’s local deaths have occurred in that time.
Statewide, Oregon has fared poorly as well. More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on every day but one since Nov. 18, and that one day was believed to be an undercount due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
If that trend continues, Oregon could record its 100,000th positive case by the end of the week. The state had accrued 96,092 positive cases and 1,214 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 15.
And the status of Union County and Oregon has been, if anything, outpaced by the nation. The United States officially surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 17,418 of those deaths reported in the previous week.
The national death toll now is roughly equivalent to half the number of people killed in the United States by every form of cancer in 2018, or five times the number killed by influenza and pneumonia the same year, according to the CDC.
The CDC and the Oregon Health Authority again caution people to avoid gatherings outside their household.
Even with the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered to frontline health care workers on Wednesday, widespread immunization remains a distant reality.
