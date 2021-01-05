UNION COUNTY — Over the first weekend of the new year, Union County’s public health arm reported the county’s 15th death due to COVID-19.
The Center for Human Development announced the death on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Oregon Health Authority reported the victim was a 77-year-old woman who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The news served as a grim reminder that even though daily case counts remain low compared to the wave of infections the county saw in late November and early December, the pandemic remains a matter of life and death in the local community.
Meanwhile, efforts to vaccinate Oregonians have lagged far behind state goals into early 2021. The Oregon Health Authority had set a target of administering 100,000 vaccinations by Jan. 1. As of Monday, Jan. 4, only 51,255 Oregonians had received the first of two vaccine doses necessary to get full protection from the disease.
In Union County, 247 people received their first dose by Jan. 4, according to vaccine tracking data from the OHA. First doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been reserved for frontline health care workers in an effort to shore up Oregon’s capacity to provide health care services during the pandemic.
With less than 1% of Union County’s population half-vaccinated, it is clear the road to herd immunity from COVID-19 will be long. If the state manages to reach 10,000 vaccinations per day, Oregon’s 4.2 million residents would each have had the opportunity to receive both doses of a vaccine sometime in the spring of 2023.
The most people Oregon has vaccinated in a single day so far was 7,271 on Dec. 30, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That trend could improve with the development and approval of other vaccines.
In all, Oregon had recorded 118,456 cases of COVID-19 and 1,506 deaths as of Monday, Jan. 4. Union County had contributed 992 infections and 15 deaths to those totals.
Even so, Union County is poised to drop into Oregon’s “high risk” COVID-19 safety measures, which allow for limited indoor dining, the opening of gyms and indoor recreation, among other easements. County risk levels are reviewed on Mondays and ordinarily announced by the office of Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesdays.
If Union County is moved out of the “extreme risk” category, it will represent a major local victory in the war against COVID-19. Nonetheless, restrictions on social activity — including capacity limits in most buildings and mandatory mask-wearing — will remain in place to prevent further spread.
More than 350,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. One in every 78.5 people who have contracted the disease in Oregon have died as a result, and that figure is even more severe in Union County — one in 66.
The death toll from 10 months of COVID-19 now stands at 10 times more than the 34,200-person death toll from the 2018-19 flu season, and a new, more infectious variant of COVID-19 has been found in several states.
Officials are urging people to stay vigilant. The best way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 is to wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, distance yourself from people outside your household, and avoid gatherings when possible.
