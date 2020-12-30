UNION COUNTY — The Center for Human Development, Union County’s public health organization, reported on Wednesday, Dec. 30, that another person in the county has died from COVID-19, raising the county’s death toll to 14 lives.
No more information about the deceased was released in the announcement.
CHD also reported three new cases of the disease on Wednesday, bringing the week’s total to 11 cases in Union County and the overall number of cases reported since the pandemic’s start to 978.
As of Wednesday, the county had recorded 486 of its 978 cases since Nov. 1, with 191 reported in December alone.
Even as daily cases taper off and Union County inches toward life under more lenient COVID-19 safety measures, the most recent death is a sobering reminder that spread has continued in the community and that the end of 2020 will not bring with it an end to the pandemic.
