UNION COUNTY — The COVID-19 death toll in Union County grew to 18 over the weekend.
The Center for Human Development, the county’s public health arm, announced the death on Saturday, Jan. 30. Due to changes in the Oregon Health Authority’s process of reporting COVID-19 deaths, no additional information on the deceased is expected to be released.
As of Saturday, Jan. 30, CHD had reported a total of 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in the county, which had resulted in 18 local deaths. That figure stood at 142,416 cases and 1,957 deaths statewide by Saturday, according to the OHA, and 25,921,703 cases and 438,035 deaths nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
