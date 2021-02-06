UNION COUNTY — Due to continued spread of COVID-19, Union County has once again missed the mark to escape categorization as “extreme risk” under Oregon’s risk and protection framework.
The county will remain under the state’s most stringent COVID-19 protection measures until at least late February.
The county reached the 60-case threshold for extreme risk categorization on Thursday, Feb. 4. To fall into a different risk category, Union County needed to record fewer than 60 cases during the two-week period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6. However, spread of the virus during that span did not slow sufficiently, and as a consequence, restaurants will remain closed to in-person dining until at least Feb. 26, when the next movement week changes take effect.
Cases have remained high despite the absence of active workplace outbreaks in Union County, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s outbreak report published Wednesday, Feb. 3.
As of Friday, Feb. 5, Union County reported a total of 1,225 cases of COVID-19, with 42 of those cases since Jan. 31 and 30 cases since the week before.
The virus has killed 18 people in the county.
That is a local fatality rate of one in every 68 confirmed cases. More details came to light in an OHA press release regarding the 18th person to die of COVID-19 in Union County. The victim was an 84-year-old woman who tested positive on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and died the following week on Friday, Jan. 29, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The state of Oregon creeped toward another troubling threshold this week as the COVID-19 death toll approached 2,000. The statewide death toll stood at 1,998 as of Thursday, Feb. 4.
Even as statewide daily cases continue to ebb, the loss of yet another Union County resident and the Beaver State death toll — zero at this point a year ago, unthinkable to many — serve as painful reminders that COVID-19 is a deadly and serious disease.
In all, Oregon had reported 145,320 cases of COVID-19 as of Feb. 4, and the presence of at least one coronavirus variant — the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom — has been confirmed in the state. The Oregon Health Authority had reported four total cases of B.1.1.7 in the state as of Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Several variants carry mutations in their spike proteins, which are the part of the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) particle that vaccines teach the body to recognize and attack. Changes to that part of the virus’ surface raise questions regarding a vaccinated or previously infected body’s ability to recognize and react to infection caused by the variant strain.
Early indications are that COVID-19 vaccines do provide sufficient, if diminished, protection from severe illness and death from such variants as those from the U.K. and South Africa, and there has been no clear indication that vaccine efficacy is significantly lessened when deployed against the variants.
Perhaps most concerning among the variants is the P.1 variant, first detected in Brazil. P.1 has shown indications that it may be sufficiently different from the base SARS-CoV-2 virus to not trigger an antibody response, meaning that vaccines, prior infection or even herd immunity may not protect a population or individual from infection by that variant. The OHA had not reported any cases of P.1 in Oregon as of Thursday, Feb. 4.
However, little is known about the variants at all, including whether they are circulating in Union County. Identifying COVID-19 variants requires sequencing their whole genome with sophisticated lab equipment. That work is being done at just three labs across the state: at Oregon State University, the University of Oregon and Oregon Health Sciences University.
In the meantime, the Center for Human Development maintains that the best way for Union County residents to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community from the pandemic is to get vaccinated when they are able.
“We all want to return to normal life as soon as possible,” CHD said in a statement. “Safe and effective vaccines are the key to how we will slowly but surely achieve community immunity from COVID-19.”
To that end, CHD is asking people to help spread the word to members of the community and families that may have difficulty accessing vaccine information. People can sign up for email updates on vaccination from the Center at chdinc.org/subscribe or they can call 541-962-8800 for up-to-date information. Questions about vaccines can also be directed by email to vaccine@chdinc.org.
Those eligible to be vaccinated can schedule an appointment at chdinc.org/gv. People can also sign up their loved ones for appointments if they need assistance doing so, as long as that person is eligible to receive a vaccine.
Under Oregon’s vaccine sequencing plan, those age 80 and older are set to become eligible for vaccination beginning on Monday, Feb. 8. For more information on the order in which people will be vaccinated in Oregon, see the Observer’s previous reporting or go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
