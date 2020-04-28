County unemployment claims now exceed 1,300

LA GRANDE — Initial unemployment claims nationwide exceeded 4 million for the fourth week in a row as jobs continue to be lost in the wake of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday an additional 4.4 million claims for the week ending April 18, bringing the total of nationwide claims to more than 26 million in the last five weeks. The number is down from 5.2 million last week and from the peak of 6.8 million.

Oregon — and Union County — are following a similar trend. The state saw 36,700 claims filed for the week ending April 18, according to the state’s Employment Department, which brings the total in the last five weeks to about 333,700. The weekly number is the lowest in the five weeks since government-imposed closures began, but still are nearly double the highest seen at the peak of the Great Recession of 2007-09, which saw a week with nearly 21,000 layoffs. The downward trend of the last couple weeks may be in danger, too, in coming weeks as The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday the state hopes to begin processing claims for self-employed workers and contractors as early as next week.

Unemployment claims in Union County, which peaked two weeks ago when 311 people filed, also saw the number drop to the lowest in five weeks. The county had 179 initial claims for the week ending April 18, the first time the claims have been below 265 since the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Still, that pushes the number of claims processed in Union County above 1,300, which is about double the number of people unemployed in February, according to the Employment Department website.

In all, 1,347 claims have been filed in the county since the week ending March 15. That number is up 57.1% in the last two weeks.

Manufacturing (48 claims), health care and social assistance (36) and accommodations and food service (30) were the three hardest-hit industries in Union County over the past week.

Manufacturing continues to be the most severely impacted industry in the county. It has seen the most job losses each of the last five weeks. It reached 184 claims filed the first week following state and nationwide closures, and had 139 for the week ending April 11.

All told, 570 of Union County’s claims have been in manufacturing jobs, which accounts for 42.3% of all layoffs in the county the past five weeks, and 43.5% of the 1,310 jobs the industry reported having in February.

Accommodations and food service (255 claims) and health care of social assistance (156) continue to be the second and third most-impacted industries in the county in the last five weeks.

Baker County, which saw its highest one-week jump in claims during the week ending April 11 with 139, added 95 to the unemployment rolls in the past week, bringing its five-week total to 535. Wallowa County’s total unemployment claims nearly doubled in the last two weeks, adding 53 and 34 for a count of 197. Umatilla County saw 1,118 new claims in the past two weeks, giving it a five-week total of 2,767 jobs lost. Each of the three counties has seen a higher percent-increase in losses than Union County in the last two weeks, with Umatilla County up an additional 67.8%, Baker County up 77.7% and Wallowa County up 79.1%.

The pandemic has impacted the neighboring counties in different ways. Nearly one-third of the jobs lost in Umatilla County (911) and about 30% in Baker County (160) have been in accommodation and food service, the most-impacted industry in those counties. Wallowa County’s hardest-hit industry is unclear as several of the claim numbers are marked as confidential.