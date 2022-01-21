LA GRANDE — The La Grande and North Powder school districts are being hit hard by COVID-19 but three other Union County school districts are faring much better.
The La Grande School District’s latest COVID-19 statistics, covering the week of Jan. 10-14, indicate that 98 students and 17 staff members missed school because of positive COVID-19 tests, close contact with people who are COVID-19 positive or because of symptoms of the virus. The North Powder School District had 11 positive cases among students over a one-week period, which prompted the school district to offer only online Comprehensive Distance Learning starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, although in-person instruction is expected to begin again on Jan. 24.
The COVID-19 situation is significantly better in the Cove, Imbler and Union school districts.
The Union School District on Jan. 17 had one staff member out due to either a positive COVID-19 test or a close contact, and two students were absent because of close contacts with family members who were believed to be COVID-19 positive.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells feels good about his district’s COVID-19 situation but added that he knows it could change quickly.
“We have been very fortunate," Wells said.
The Imbler School District on Jan. 18 had one staff member out due to COVID-19 and four or five students absent due to close contacts. The students’ close contacts had been with family members, according to Imbler School District Superintendent Doug Hislop.
The Cove School District had one staff member out due to COVID-19 on Jan. 19 and less than 10 students out due to close contacts. All of the students’ close contacts were family members, said Earl Pettit, superintendent of the school district. Pettit feels hopeful about his school district’s COVID-19 status and does not foresee having to go to Comprehensive Distance Learning anytime soon.
“We are a long way from CDL," Pettit said.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history.
