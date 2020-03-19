Local health officials say they will have more information Friday

LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development in La Grande confirmed Thursday afternoon the first case of COVID-19 in Union County.

The center in a news release stated the Oregon Health Authority and Union County Public Health are working to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been in close contact with the person while they were contagious.

"We can assure our community that the exposure risk to Union County residents is very low," according to the center’s news release. "This individual had a recent history of international travel and is not considered to have acquired it from community spread."

The OHA has yet to include the Union County case of coronavirus in the daily totals of cases for the state or counties. The Center for Human Development reported the case will be reflected in Friday's updates.

"Our hearts and our support are with the individual and their family as they care for their loved one," said Union County Public Health Administer Carrie Brogoitti. "We knew we couldn’t stop the virus from coming to our home, and we’ve worked hard as a community to slow it down. We know that many people are concerned; it is difficult when we are dealing with uncertainty and unexpected changes to our day-to-day lives. Now more than ever, we have to band together to protect and support our family, friends, and neighbors who may be at higher risk of becoming ill and needing care and assistance."

Officials with Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, the center and Union County said they are in the information gathering and crisis control stages and did not have many answers Thursday but would have more information Friday.

This is breaking news. The Observer will update as we gather more information.