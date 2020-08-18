LA GRANDE — Two cases of COVID-19 have derailed the La Grande School District's plan to begin the school year with on-site instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade.
A message from school district Superintendent George Mendoza late Tuesday afternoon announced the district will begin the school year in Comprehensive Distance Learning for all students, due to no longer satisfying statewide exceptions for Union County.
This means that, contrary to the recent plan to have students in kindergarten through third grade learning on site, no students in the district will be in the classroom when school begins Aug. 31. School districts are not allowed to bring back these students if there are confirmed cases from staff or students 14 days prior to the start of reentry. At this time, according to Mendoza, the district has two cases among its staff members and students.
Mendoza stated the district will continue to follow the state metrics and seek to bring students back with limited in-person instruction by Sept. 21, pending whether the district meets the guidelines.
