By the numbers

Worldwide cases: 693,224

Worldwide deaths: 33,106

U.S. cases: 140,904

U.S. deaths: 2,405

Oregon cases: 606

Oregon deaths: 16

Union County cases: 1

Union County deaths: 0

Wallowa County cases: 0

Wallowa County deaths: 0

*As of 12 p.m. Monday, March 30

Sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon Military Department

FAQ

(from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

THERE IS A CASE IN MY COMMUNITY. WHAT SHOULD I DO?

During an outbreak, stay calm and put your preparedness plan to work. Follow the steps below:

•Stay home if you are sick.

Keep away from people who are sick. Limit close contact with others as much as possible (about 6 feet).

•Stay informed about the local COVID-19 situation, including temporary school dismissals in your area.

•Continue practicing everyday preventive actions. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains 60% alcohol. Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily using a regular household detergent and water.

•Notify your workplace as soon as possible if your regular work schedule changes.

Ask to work from home or take leave if you or someone in your household gets sick with COVID-19 symptoms, or if your child’s school is dismissed temporarily.

•Stay in touch with others by phone or email. If you have a chronic medical condition and live alone, ask family, friends and health care providers to check on you.

Stay in touch with family and friends, especially those at increased risk of developing severe illness, such as older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

I HAVE COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, WHAT DO I DO?

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice.

WHERE CAN I GET THE TEST?

If you develop symptoms such as fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider.

Your doctor will determine whether you should be tested.

*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention