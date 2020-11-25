UNION COUNTY — The Union County Center for Human Development reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, bringing the county’s total since Sunday to 60.
CHD stated in the release that community spread continues to contribute to the rise in cases. Union County now has reported 253 cases in November and 746 since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 also claimed the life of its third Union County resident this week. According to the Oregon Health Authority, an 89-year-old local man died on Monday as a result of the virus.
Statewide, the coronavirus continues its rapid spread. As of Tuesday, Oregon reported 64,124 cases statewide and more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 each day for seven consecutive days. In that span, 69 Oregonians died from the virus, including 21 Tuesday, making it the single deadliest day of the outbreak in the state.
As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, public health officials urged Oregonians to cancel plans for holiday get-togethers and opt for celebrations of individual households instead.
