LA GRANDE — Four Eastern Oregon University contests — three basketball games and a wrestling dual — have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Three of the cancellations are due to Warner Pacific's decision on Thursday, Jan. 6, to cease all sports activities for two weeks due to rising omicron cases and "out of an abundance of caution."
The two-week pause is in effect immediately, and shuts down a large chunk of EOU contests over the next week.
The men's and women's basketball teams were scheduled to host Warner Pacific Friday, Jan. 7, while the men's wrestling team had a dual with the Knights on tap for Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Pendleton.
With the contests dropped, the EOU women's basketball team now has an open weekend, as it was announced Jan. 5 that the Multnomah women's team was forced to cancel its weekend contests due to COVID-19 issues.
Cascade Collegiate Conference guidelines state that forfeits are to be awarded in instances where a team cannot be fielded due to COVID-related cancellations.
Currently, the EOU men's basketball team is still slated to face Multnomah at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
