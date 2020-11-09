UNION COUNTY — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, that Union County would undergo a "two-week pause" beginning Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"As we continue to see alarmingly high case rates reflective of sporadic community spread, now is the time to implement measures to further reduce gatherings and curb human contact," Brown said in a press release.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, reported 13 new cases in Union County and 19 over the weekend as COVID-19 surged.
The move places Union, Baker, Clackamas and Washington counties under more stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Maximum capacity for restaurants and venues for indoor activities (gyms, bowling alleys, etc.) will be reduced to 50 people. Social gatherings should be limited to households only, and social interaction should be limited to the same six people over the two-week period. And business should require employees to work from home "to the greatest extent possible," according to the press release.
Brown explained the two-week pause measures are to "reduce the amount of people we interact with and the frequency of those encounters. We all must continue to do our part to stop this virus from spreading, particularly limiting our social gatherings and interactions, or we risk further closures and restrictions."
Brown added Union County to the pause group due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases the past weeks. Breaking the threshold of 60 cases over a two-week reporting period, Union County reported 66 cases between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7.
The two-week pause will begin Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the Veteran’s Day holiday, and last until Nov. 25.
