LA GRANDE — The Oregon Housing and Community Services is offering $20 million in coronavirus relief funding to registered affordable rental housing agencies. The funding is to help stabilize the rental market due to tenants not being able to pay rent.
Oregon Housing and Community Services in a press release announced it will provide the funding in loans to regulated affordable housing providers and even forgive the loans if property owners forgive past due rent, according to a press release.
Union County has 22 affordable housing providers, including Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and New Day Enterprises, with options for affordable housing in La Grande, Cove, Elgin, Island City and Union.
Oregon Housing and Community Services Executive Director Margaret Salazar said in the press release that protecting affordable rental housing is especially important when public health officials are asking Oregonians to stay home and stay safe.
“This funding helps maintain the affordable housing stock across the state, and in doing so, helps protect Oregon families from housing instability,” according to Salazar.
The application deadline for providers is Friday, Nov. 6.
