LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent La Grande tree enthusiasts from reaching the century mark this year, thanks to members of the city’s Community Landscape and Forestry Commission.
The city has an annual goal of planting 100 trees a year, primarily along streets. Community tree planting days in April and October helped the city reach the goal with ease in previous years. But restrictions on large group gatherings because of the pandemic have nixed the events this year, said Teresa Gustafson, the city’s urban forester.
Enter members of the Community Landscape and Forestry Commission, many of who are stepping forward on weekends to plant trees in town in lieu of the usual planting events.
They were at it again on Saturday, Oct. 3, planting a total of 11 trees, including spring snow crabapple, oak, maple and amur maackia.
The crew planted spring snow crabapple trees in areas with power lines overhead. This is because these trees will not grow to heights where they will reach power lines.
Commission members Ben Brown, Toni Smith and Lia Spiegel were among those who planted trees Saturday. Commission members Robert Henderson and Dave Cocke assisted earlier with planting and will continue to help.
Community members Mara Kalat, Dan Felley and Ruby Hoffman came out to help as well. All are relatives or close friends of the commissioners.
Planting will continue on Saturday, Oct. 10, with 17 more trees. To date, the volunteers have set 50 trees into the ground and plans are in place for another 100.
Stu Spence, director of the city of La Grande’s Parks and Recreation department, credited the Landscape and Forestry Commission in keeping the planting program going.
“It has been a huge help,” Spence said.
Gustafson, who directs the plantings, also applauded the commissioner members and community volunteers who are helping.
“They are doing a wonderful job,” she said.
Still, Gustafson said she looks forward to getting the regular annual planting day going again because she likes having as many people involved as possible.
“Hopefully we will be able to get our community-wide planting started again after the pandemic is over,” she said.
The commissioners and volunteers assisting them wear striking green vests displaying the words “Grow La Grande” on the back. The city purchased 60 of the vests earlier this year with a grant from Oregon Community Trees, which the city was eligible to apply for because it has Tree City USA status. Volunteers working on urban forestry projects in La Grande wear the vests.
“They make us look official,” Gustafson said. “It is a nice way for volunteers to get recognition.”
La Grande has been awarded Tree City USA status in each of the past 30 years.
