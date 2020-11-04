LA GRANDE — La Grande Middle School is not shutting the book on an annual tradition despite the pandemic.
The school is continuing to conduct its annual Scholastic Book Fair but under a different format as a concession to COVID-19. The fair was previously conducted in the school’s building but now is online as a safety precaution.
The public can participate in the sale by going on to LMS’s website at www.lms.lagrandesd.org and clicking on a link for the book fair. Those participating in the book fair will find more than 200 new titles to choose from plus other reading related items, all from the Scholastic Corporation. A portion of all purchases made via LMS’s website will go to LMS for the purchase of library books.
LMS Principal Kyle McKinney is glad the book fair is continuing because it will help keep a popular tradition alive.
“Each year I have been surprised at how many people came. I would see parents and grandparents there every year,” McKinney said.
The principal said that nationwide interest in reading is declining among middle school age students, something events like the book fair help to address.
McKinney noted that much of the LMS’s book fair’s strength comes from the school district’s elementary schools, which have long had book fairs. This stimulated interest in LMS’s book fair.
“Every year sixth graders (from the school district’s grade schools) ask me when are we going to have our book fair,” McKinney said.
Scholastic Book Fairs are in limbo at the La Grande School District’s three grade schools in 2020-21 because of COVID-19. None have had a book fair this school year but the possibility exists that some could depending upon circumstances related to the pandemic.
Scholastic Book Fairs are held nationwide. People making purchases on their own and not through LMS will not be helping the middle school because none of the purchase will go to support its library, said Keri Myer, LMS librarian, who is leading the event. Myer started the fair at LMS in 2006.
The theme of this year’s book fair is “It’s a new school year … let’s instill a newfound love of reading.”
The online book fair runs through Nov. 8.
