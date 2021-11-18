LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 infection rate has fallen to another record low.
The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that a total of just seven students missed class due to either positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. This number is down 10 from the week of Nov. 1-5 and two less than the previous low for this school year, which was nine during the week of Oct. 25-29.
“This is more of the same. I am so pleased that numbers are trending down,’’ said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza, adding the district’s goal at the start of the school year was to provide in-person learning throughout the entire school year and that now this goal is being realized because of the school district’s falling infection rate.
Mendoza added that providing more students with full day in-person learning experiences will prevent students from falling behind during a difficult period.
The school district’s week of Nov. 8-12 statistics indicate that no staff members were absent during the week due to positive COVID-19 tests, symptoms of the disease or close contact with someone who has it. This marks the sixth week in a row that the La Grande School District did not have any staff out because of COVID-19.
The statistics also highlight that no students missed school the week of Nov. 8-12 due to positive COVID-19 tests, a first for this school year. Five students were out during the week of Nov. 1-5 due to positive tests for COVID-19.
A total of seven students were quarantined the week of Nov. 8-12 due to close contact with someone with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19, down five from the previous week. All seven of the students were from Central Elementary School.
The school district was able to move into the less restrictive low-risk category on Thursday, Nov. 11, under the rules of its 2021 Communicable Disease plan. The school district had been in the moderate-risk category. Entrance into the low-risk category means schools can again conduct assemblies and concerts that can be attended by parents and community members, more volunteers can work in the school district and children in different grades can have recess at the same time at elementary schools.
Students and staff, however, still must adhere to state COVID-19 safety rules. This means masks must be worn, students and staff who test positive for the virus must self isolate and those who have come into contact with individuals believed to be COVID-19 positive must be quarantined.
The school district’s latest statistics are down dramatically from mid September when 123 students and staff missed school during one week.
“We are in a far better position than we were at the start of the school year,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent praised the school district’s students and staff for following COVID-19 safety protocols and responding well to challenges posed by the pandemic.
“They have faced a lot of obstacles but have responded in a positive way,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.