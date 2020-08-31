LA GRANDE — Oregon is continuing to turn the corner in COVID-19 cases.
The latest report from the Oregon Health Authority on Monday, Aug. 31, showed 162 new cases in the state — the lowest number in more than two months.
It's the second time in two weeks Oregon has had fewer than 200 new cases after 192 were reported Aug. 17. It's the third time since the calendar turned to July that there have been fewer than 200 cases — 168 were reported on July 6 — and it's the lowest number since there were 146 cases June 29.
The state's last major one-day count was 412 cases on Aug. 15. The numbers have been consistently lower since. Just three of the 16 days following the Aug. 15 report have been above 300, with the highest at 302. Nine of the days have seen reports of fewer than 250. The average number of cases each day in that stretch is 247, and the average the last seven days is 238. The seven-day average on July 31 was 351.
There also was one death of a patient with COVID-19 reported by OHA, putting the number since the start of the pandemic at 459.
Union County had no new cases Monday, but reported one case Sunday and five cases Saturday. To date, there have been 419 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, according to the Center for Human Development. The county's positive test rate is 11.7%.
The state overall has reported 26,713 cases of COVID-19. The rate of positive cases is still increasing overall, but the pace has been slowing. The state's overall positive test rate according to OHA, is 4.57%. The number of individuals hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases was 91.
The weekly positive rate was 4.6%, the first time it has been below 5% since the end of June.
